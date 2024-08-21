Heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in Hyderabad; 7 killed in Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains yesterday turned many areas and roads in Hyderabad into lakes, leading to a flood-like situation in the city.

The rains inundated low-lying areas and disrupted normal life. The weather conditions in the city and other districts of Telangana have also claimed the lives of at least seven people.

Rains claim life in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, a person was washed away in floodwaters early Tuesday due to heavy rains. His body was found in the Parsigutta area of the Musheerabad constituency. He was identified as Vijay, 43 years old.

Of the seven people who died due to the rains, six were killed by lightning strikes in various districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the sluice gates of Hussain Sagar were raised to manage the rising water, allowing it to flow through the vents.

Water enters houses in low-lying areas

Due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, water overflowing from open drains and manholes entered houses in low-lying areas, causing severe hardships for the residents.

GHMC and DRF personnel were seen trying to pump out water from inundated areas.

DRF personnel, along with traffic police, were also clearing waterlogged roads.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next two days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, are likely to occur in the city, the Met Office said.