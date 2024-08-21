IT sector foundation in Hyderabad laid by Rajiv Gandhi: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for making Hyderabad an IT hub. He stated that the former PM laid the foundation for the IT sector in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a meeting organized to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary at Somajiguda Circle on Tuesday, he said the government would continue to advance Rajiv Gandhi’s Technology Mission.

Bhatti responds to BRS leaders over IT sector in Hyderabad

Reacting to the remarks made by BRS leaders about the development of the IT sector, Bhatti asked, “Shouldn’t the person who claims to have studied abroad and worked as IT Minister know who contributed to the development of the IT sector in Hyderabad?”

“It was Rajiv Gandhi who introduced mobile phone technology, encouraged the dairy sector and milk production, gave voting rights to 18-year-olds, and created the IT revolution,” he pointed out.

HYDRA to clear encroached lands

Regarding the demolition of illegal constructions, Bhatti reiterated that all encroachments of lands and tanks by some individuals would be cleared by HYDRA as a gift to the people of Telangana.

Also Read IT sector makes Rangareddy richer than Hyderabad

Commenting on the Dharani software, he said it would be discarded, as it was introduced by the previous rulers with a vested interest to solely benefit the rich.

Lashing out at the BRS leaders, Bhatti said there was no comparison between the previous government, which took 10 years to waive Rs 1 lakh in loans for farmers, and the Congress government, which waived Rs 2 lakh in loans for farmers in one go.

With inputs from NSS