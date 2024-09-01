Heavy rains result in flood-like situation in Hyderabad; IMD issues red alert

Hyderabad: Heavy rains yesterday and today have turned many areas and roads in Hyderabad into lakes, leading to a flood-like situation in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has also issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rains in the city.

The rains have inundated low-lying areas and disrupted normal life. A man and his daughter are feared to have been washed away in flash floods in the Mahabubabad district.

Rains disrupt normal life in Hyderabad

The intense showers have caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, inconveniencing commuters. Traffic remains disrupted in several parts of the city.

In response, the Hyderabad district collector has declared a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in the district (Government, Aided, and Private) on Monday, September 2. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

IMD Hyderabad issues red alert

Hyderabad experienced significant rainfall yesterday, with the highest downpour of 74.8 mm recorded in Khairatabad. Other areas receiving more than 60 mm of rainfall include Shaikpet, Golkonda, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Chintalmet, Saidabad, and Nampally.

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rains in the city. For tomorrow, the department has issued an orange alert due to anticipated heavy rains in various districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has issued an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today, with light to moderate rains forecasted for tomorrow.

The anticipated rainfall is likely to worsen the flood-like situation in Hyderabad.