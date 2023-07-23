Heavy rains: Traffic suspended on bridge connecting Telangana & Maha

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lashed Adilabad and surrounding areas, vehicular movement has been suspended since Saturday evening, on a bridge that facilitates travel between Telangana and Maharashtra on the National Highway 44 in Adilabad’s Jainath Mandal.

From Saturday 7 pm, movement of various vehicles on the high-level bridge across the Penganga river was restricted as a precautionary measure, as water from the river rose up to the beams of the bridge.

There has been a rise in the water level of the Penganga river as along with Adilabad, rains in Maharashtra also contributed to inflows to the river.

On Saturday, Three fishermen stranded in the flooding Penganga river were rescued by locals and police officers in Adilabad’s Bheempur mandal.

Only vehicles carrying people with medical emergencies were permitted on the bridge to enter Maharashtra.

Travellers in their vehicles from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were brought to a standstill, upto five kilometres from the bridge, at a toll plaza in Bhoraj. Vehicles from Maharashtra were stuck on the other side.

An NHAI team is set to inspect the bridge and carry out a test to assess the structure’s condition. A final decision would be made after a report is filed.