Heineken launches global capability centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, April 29, inaugurated Heineken Business Services India, the new Global Capability Centre (GCC) established by Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, in Hyderabad’s financial district. The facility spans 76,000 sft.
The centre will serve as a strategic global hub for the company, delivering services across finance, digital, technology and analytics, an official release said.
The inauguration of the facility strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a leading GCC destination. The facility is expected to create over 300 high-value jobs in the initial phase, with employment projected to scale up to 1,600 in the coming years.
Its products are available in 190+ countries, while the company operates over 165 breweries across more than 70 countries, reflecting its extensive global footprint. With a legacy spanning more than 150 years, Heineken stands among the world’s most iconic brewing enterprises, the release added.
(with inputs from PTI.)