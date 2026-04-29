Heineken launches global capability centre in Hyderabad

The centre will serve as a strategic global hub for the company, delivering services across finance, digital, technology and analytics, an official release said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 29th April 2026 3:44 pm IST
Heineken executives and officials inaugurate the new global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, April 29, inaugurated Heineken Business Services India, the new Global Capability Centre (GCC) established by Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, in Hyderabad’s financial district. The facility spans 76,000 sft.

The centre will serve as a strategic global hub for the company, delivering services across finance, digital, technology and analytics, an official release said.

The inauguration of the facility strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a leading GCC destination. The facility is expected to create over 300 high-value jobs in the initial phase, with employment projected to scale up to 1,600 in the coming years.

Subhan Bakery

Its products are available in 190+ countries, while the company operates over 165 breweries across more than 70 countries, reflecting its extensive global footprint. With a legacy spanning more than 150 years, Heineken stands among the world’s most iconic brewing enterprises, the release added.

(with inputs from PTI.)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 29th April 2026 3:44 pm IST

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