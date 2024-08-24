Hema Committee report: Oppn seeks resignation of Kerala culture minister

Kochi: Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday sought the resignation of state Culture Minister Saji Cherian, alleging that the Left leader was taking sides with the perpetrators in connection with the atrocities mentioned in the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Hema Committee report which was released recently has caused a political turmoil in the state. The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

Satheesan on Saturday alleged that Cherian refused to release the report for four years and had claimed that a case can be registered only if a complaint was filed.

The Minister refused to stand with the victims and was in fact standing with the perpetrators, Satheesan said.

“It is better that he (Cherian) tender his resignation from the post. He is not fit to remain a minister…,” Satheesan said.

Also Read Female actors face harassment in Malayalam film industry, says report

The opposition party demanded that a woman IPS officer should investigate the allegations on the Hema committee report.

“There are statements in connection with the sexual atrocities against women. It is a criminal offence not to register a case after learning about atrocities against women.

The government has all the statements of the victims in the report,” the Congress leader said.

He said the government can conduct an investigation without revealing the names of the victims.

“But the government is taking a stand that not even a case will be registered in the matter. The government is standing with the perpetrators,” Satheesan alleged.