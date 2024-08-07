Hema Malini’s remark on Phogat’s Olympics disqualification for overweight stirs row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mathura MP Hema Malini’s comments on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics stirred a storm, with netizens criticising her as insensitive.

Phogat’s disqualification came as a blow to India who were expecting gold for the wrestler in the competition. Many including politicians, celebrities and netizens expressed their support and praised her resilience and undying spirit.

However, Hema Malini’s comments on Phogat raised many eyebrows. On being asked about it, the veteran actress commented on the wrestler’s weight, drawing sharp criticism.

“It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us,” she told PTI outside the Parliament.

“It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight,” she added, also noting that she wished Phogat could lose the 100 gms quickly “but she would not get an opportunity.”

VIDEO | "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity," says BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/9vFyl91Dll — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat had entered the gold medal bout after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. However, the following day on Wednesday, August 7, she was disqualified after weighing 100 gms heavier in the 50 kgs wrestling event.

With her disqualification, Lopez replaces Phogat in the semifinals.

Also Read Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics, semifinal loser to fight for gold

Netizens react

Netizens have called Malini’s remarks insensitive. One user said, “Shut your botox mouth and get lost.”

Shut your botox mouth and get lost pic.twitter.com/hYrkCylLK9 — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) August 7, 2024

Another X user asked, “What’s she smiling for.”

Another X user said, “She doesn’t know anything about sports and wrestling, she will say what she knows , it’s beauty standards and maintaining certain weight. Plz don’t hate her. It’s not her fault, she was raised in Bollywood industry.”

She doesn’t know anything about sports and wrestling, she will say what she knows , it’s beauty standards and maintaining certain weight. Plz don’t hate her . It’s not her fault , she was raised in Bollywood industry. — Yashika Malik (@YashikaMalik16) August 7, 2024

Another X user said, “@dreamgirlhema shame on you madam itani hasi to koi deta nahi vo desh ki ladki he or aap kya baat bol rahi he madam??”

@dreamgirlhema shame on you madam itani hasi to koi deta nahi vo desh ki ladki he or aap kya baat bol rahi he madam ?? — gopalwankhede (@gopsindia_123) August 7, 2024

Another X user said, “Pure desh me sabse “samajhdar” log Mathura me rehte hain.”