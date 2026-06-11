Hemavathi Link Canal project revived after 10 months

Tumakuru: The Karnataka government’s move to revive the controversial Hemavathi Express Link Canal project after a gap of nearly ten months has reignited political and public debate in Tumakuru district. The project, which aims to channel Hemavathi river water to Kunigal through a linking canal, had earlier been halted following strong opposition from farmers and dramatic protests at the project site.

With the state government now preparing to resume the work, differences have emerged among legislators within the district, setting the stage for renewed confrontation over the project.

The canal project had remained suspended for the past ten months amid sustained protests by farmers and local groups who expressed concerns over water distribution and the impact on their regions. However, the government has now indicated its intention to proceed with the project after holding consultations with stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said the government is committed to taking farmers into confidence before resuming construction activities. He maintained that efforts would be made to address concerns raised by affected communities while ensuring the project’s objectives are achieved.

According to the government, the project is intended to improve water availability in drought-prone regions and provide long-term benefits to several areas facing recurring water shortages.

Supporting the government’s decision, Kunigal MLA Dr. Ranganath asserted that his constituency is entitled to its rightful share of Hemavathi water and that the project should move forward without further delay.

He argued that residents of Kunigal have long awaited adequate water resources and that the canal project is crucial for ensuring water security in the region.

“We must receive our legitimate share of Hemavathi water. Justice has to be done to Kunigal, and there is no question of abandoning the project under any circumstances,” he said.

His remarks reflect the strong support the project continues to enjoy in areas expected to benefit directly from the proposed water transfer scheme.

At the same time, opposition to the project remains equally strong. Tumakuru City BJP MLA Jyothi Ganesh has warned that he will oppose the implementation of the project and will not allow the canal work to proceed without addressing the concerns of affected communities.

The legislator reiterated that serious questions remain regarding the project’s impact and urged the government to reconsider its approach before moving ahead.

The Hemavathi Link Canal project, which proposes carrying water from Gubbi through Kunigal towards Magadi, has been controversial since its inception. The proposal triggered large-scale protests in the past, with farmers and activists expressing fears about water allocation, environmental implications and regional equity.

With the government now preparing to restart the work, political observers expect the issue to once again dominate public discourse in Tumakuru district. The contrasting positions taken by elected representatives have already sparked a fresh round of debate, and farmer organisations are closely monitoring developments.

Many believe that unless the government successfully addresses local concerns and builds consensus among stakeholders, the district could witness another phase of protests similar to those seen last year.

As preparations for restarting the project gather pace, the Hemavathi water-sharing issue appears set to become one of the most closely watched regional political and development debates in southern Karnataka in the coming months.