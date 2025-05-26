Mumbai: Ever since the news broke that Paresh Rawal has stepped away from Hera Pheri 3, fans have been both shocked and heartbroken. For over two decades, Paresh’s portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte—better known as Babu Bhaiya—has been a fan favorite. So, naturally, everyone’s wondering: Who will be the next Babu Bhaiya?

Fans Want Pankaj Tripathi, But He Says No

Social media users quickly started pitching names, and Pankaj Tripathi came out as a popular suggestion. With his comic timing and acting range, he seemed like a perfect fit. But Pankaj has humbly declined.

In an interview, he said, “I’ve read and heard what fans are saying. But honestly, I don’t think I can do it. Paresh ji is a legend. I am nothing in front of him. I respect him a lot and I don’t think I’m the right person for this role.”

What Really Happened With Paresh Rawal?

Reports say Paresh Rawal exited the project after filming had begun, despite signing a contract. Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has reportedly sent him a legal notice demanding Rs. 25 crores for damages caused by his sudden exit.

As per a reports, Paresh Rawal returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakhs along with 15 per cent interest. In fact, he even paid a little more than what he received.

Clearing the air, Paresh posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

What’s Next for Pankaj Tripathi?

While he may not be joining Hera Pheri 3, fans can still catch Pankaj in Criminal Justice 4, streaming on JioHotstar from May 29.