Here are the top 10 dream jobs in UAE

Abu Dhabi: As a world-class destination for real estate, construction and finance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the ideal place for work and play.

However, there are a few local jobs that the majority of residents aspire about having for themselves.

According to data compiled by financial services provider Remitly, people in the UAE, dream of being a poet more than any other profession.

Data analysts at Remitly used 12 months of Google search data between October 2021 and October 2022 to calculate the most searched jobs in every country in the world, including UAE.

Poetry has always been a part of Arab culture, and this was reflected in regional data which showed that becoming a poet was the dream job of all of the UAE’s neighbors – including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, and Kuwait. Prefer poetry over the world’s best pilot dream job.

In the UAE, my next dream job is to become a YouTuber, influencer, comedian, football coach, soccer player, athlete, painter, and programmer.

Becoming a YouTuber or social media influencer is a relatively new career path and the younger generations are usually more interested in it. Especially since the perks of the job include fame, money, and a flexible work schedule.

Top 10 dream jobs in UAE

Poet

Scientist

YouTuber

Influencer

Comedian

Football coach

Footballer

Athlete

Illustrator

Programmer

Top 10 dream jobs worldwide

Pilot

Writer

Dancer

YouTuber

Entrepreneur

Actor

Influencer

Programmer

Singer

Teacher

The study also refined the world’s top sports careers and found that being a football player is number one, with nearly 60,000 searches recorded each year worldwide. The study revealed that becoming a wrestler is also one of the most popular dream sports careers, ranking above other sports activities such as basketball, boxing, and golf.