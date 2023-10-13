Here is combined net worth of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande Jain is one of the highest paid TV actresses of India. The 38 year old actress has won various Telly Awards and has now made her foray into digital realm with ‘The Last Coffee’ too. Over the years, Ankita has amassed huge wealth and is enjoying a luxurious life. She is married to businessman Vicky Jain who owns coal washeries worth crores.

Ankita and Vicky are set to enter the India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 which will premiere this Sunday. Ahead of the show’s grand launch, fans are curious to know more about these two interesting contestants, like their earnings and net worth. Scroll down to check.

Ankita Lokhande Net Worth

Ankita Lokhande mainly earns from TV serials, commercials and also social media. As per reports, she earns from YouTube around Rs 24- 36 lakhs yearly while she earns around Rs 20-30 lakh from Instagram.

Reports also claim that the actress earns around Rs 1.5-2 crores from TV shows, web series and music videos.

Ankita has been part of several movies like ”Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and ”Baaghi 3”. Reports suggest that she earns around Rs 3-4 crores from movies alone. The actress also makes money from concerts, events and business and her investments contribute to Rs 2-3 crore in her wealth annually. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crores.

Vicky Jain Net Worth

Image Source: Instagram

Vicky Jain holds an MBA and is one of the successful businessmen of the country. Jain is the MD of Mahavir Inspire Group which deals in coal trading, washery, logistics, powerplant , diamond and real estate.

Vicky Jain also co-owns Box Cricket League team- Mumbai Tigers. According to the reports, Vicky Jain’s estimated net worth is around Rs 100 crore.

Combined Net Worth of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Image Source: Instagram

Ankita and Lokhande, one of the richest celebrity couples in television industry, reportedly has a combined net worth of Rs 125 crores. It is also being said that two might enter Bigg Boss 17 as the highest paid contestants.