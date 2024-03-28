Here’s Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised their fans by tying the knot on Wednesday. Speculations about their marriage had been circulating on social media throughout the day, but neither of the actors nor their representatives confirmed anything.

The news of Aditi and Siddharth’s wedding was finally confirmed during the announcement event for Aditi’s upcoming Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” last evening. Aditi was notably absent from the event, and the host, Sachin Kumbhar, acknowledged her absence by revealing that she had gotten married that day.

The newly married couple has been garnering a lot attention from fans who are eager to learn more about their lives, including their films and lifestyle. In this write-up, let’s have a look at their net worth.

Siddharth’s Net Worth 2024

Siddharth, known for his work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, has established himself as one of the industry’s sought-after actors since his debut in 2003 with the film “Boyz.” His net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 70 crores, and he owns properties in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai, along with a collection of luxury cars including Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, and Audi A4.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Net Worth 2024

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari, with over a decade and a half of active participation in the industry, has garnered success with projects across multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Her net worth is reported to be around Rs. 60-62 crores.

Together, the combined net worth of Aditi and Siddharth is over Rs 130 crore.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly married couple as they embark on this new journey together.