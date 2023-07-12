Here’s first photo of Sana Khan’s son ‘Saiyad Tariq Jamil’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 5. Since the birth, her fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the adorable little bundle of joy.

The wait finally came to an end when Sana Khan took to her Instagram account to share a cute sneak peek of her newborn. Although she did not reveal the baby’s face, she delighted her followers by sharing a video showcasing the tiny hands of her little one. Sharing a cute video, she wrote, ‘#hamarabeta’.

Sana and Anas have named their son ‘Saiyad Tariq Jamil’. The former actress also revealed the meaning behind the chosen name in an interview with ETimes. She said, “It is said naam ka insaan par bohot asarr hota hai. So, we wanted a name that signified piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty. Jamil means beauty, and Tariq means pleasant.”

Sana Khan had announced the arrival of her son through a cute Instagram post and captioned it with, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

We can’t wait to get more glimpses of the little one!