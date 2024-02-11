Here’s how much BB 17’s Arun Mashettey earns per month

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has become more and more interesting season, with every single one of the 14 contestants giving it their very best to entertain the viewers. Among them is Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a YouTube sensation and a Hyderabad native, who quickly became one of the audience’s favorites and gained praise from the very beginning.

Get ready to explore the fascinating universe of Arun Mashettey, the buzzworthy participant from Bigg Boss 17. Arun won over viewers with his Hyderabadi slang and funny interactions with Tehelka aka Sunny Arya. But how much did he make?

Arun Mashettey’s Gaming Career

Arun’s gaming journey started a long time ago, in 2007. At first, he played games just because he loved them. But after his dad died and he felt really down, Arun began to see gaming as something more – a way to make money while doing something he enjoyed.

His wife, brother, and friend helped him set up a YouTube channel using their popular Hyderabadi accent – and soon Arun was making videos that lots of people wanted to watch. That’s how his career as a gamer took off!

His Gameing Earnings

Arun is an expert gamer who earns a substantial amount each month. Just Like the IPL, gaming tournaments are held in various cities with teams representing each location; these competitions offer prize money of up to Rs 2 Crores. Arun often wins such contests he is so good at gaming.

There is also an annual World Cup where the best players from different states compete after training hard. On average, gamers like Arun can make between Rs 10-20 lakhs every month.

Bigg Boss 17 Earnings

Arun had an impressive run on Bigg Boss 17, raking in a lot of money during his 15-week stay. According to reports, he was making around Rs 3.5 lakh per week while on the show.

In total, he earned about Rs 52 lakh – surpassing even the winner Munawar Faruqui’s prize money of Rs 50 lakh.