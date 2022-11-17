Here’s how much boating costs you at Durgam Cheruvu, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Imagine spending the afternoon with your loved ones at a lake surrounded by mountains, wading along waters and basking in the beauty of nature, while the sun kisses your cheeks and the wind ruffles your hair! Hyderabadis, you have an option to enjoy this within your town if you are craving for tranquil spots to rejuvenate your soul and senses amidst the hustle-bustle of city.

Well, Hyderabad, the City Of Nizams, is blessed with several lakes that offer a widespread ambience of peace and tranquility through its cool environment. But only a few have the option of boat riding. The very popular Durgam Cheruvu is one among them which is reportedly spread over an area of 63 acres.

Located near Inorbit Mall, hidden between localities of Madhapur and Jubilee Hills, Durgam Cheruvu is beautiful, serene and expansive waterbody that lets you unwind. It is considered as one of the most picturesque and popular sightseeing spots of Hyderabad. Coming back to boating, this spot will offer you numerous options including mechanized boats, pedal boats, and water scooters.

Boating Prices At Durgam Cheruvu

Speed boat is the highlight here that costs Rs 400 per boat and it has capacity of 4 persons. Simply sit back & enjoy the beautiful views as your boat leisurely takes you around the calm waters for 15 minutes.

Floating Restaurant is another attractive part of Durgam Cheruvu. Check out the details here.

Timings