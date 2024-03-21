Here’s how much Diljit Dosanjh charges to perform at an event

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh dazzled the Mumbai audiences last weekend with a surprise performance of Ed Sheeran in the +–=÷× Tour concert. The Punjabi phenomenon, who has released a new track Naina for The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been making headlines ever since then.

Fans who went to the event were surprised to see Diljit come out from backstage and perform, a preppy-poppy cover of the singer’s chart song ‘Lover’. But how much does Diljit charge for such exclusive performances or to perform at private events?

Diljit’s Star-Studded Performances

In March, Diljit wowed the crowd at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and several other stars danced the night away with the Punjabi superstar. The three-day-long star-studded festive also saw performances from other celebrated musicians and artists like Rihanna, Akon, and Arijit Singh, among others.

The Price Tag: How Much Does Diljit Charge?

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his selective private performances. So, how much does he command for gracing exclusive events? According to multiple reports, Diljit charges approximately Rs. 4 crores for a performance. However, the exact amount he charged the Ambanis for their pre-wedding bash remains undisclosed.

The International Impact

The surprise collaboration with Ed Sheeran certainly made waves internationally. Diljit’s unique blend of Punjabi music and global appeal keeps him in high demand. On average, his charges range between Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore per show. However, for high-profile events, this figure can soar even higher.