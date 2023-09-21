Here’s how much Kareena Kapoor Khan charged for Jaane Jaan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in the spotlight with a lineup of exciting projects. Today, her film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, made its debut on an online streaming platform, marking Kareena’s entry into the world of OTT.

The movie, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is an adaptation of the bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Japanese author Higashino Keigo.

The many faces of Kareena in Jaane Jaan; premiering this September 21st on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ObG8NjzILw — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) September 15, 2023

Do you know how much Bebo charged for her digital debut?

Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Remuneration

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the highest paid actresses in the country, reportedly charges Rs 8 to 18 crores per project. And for her Netflix film Jaane Jaan, rumours are rife that she took home a whopping pay of Rs 10 to 12 crores. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan OTT Debut Cements A New Era For A-List Starshttps://t.co/6uauwcDDmU pic.twitter.com/wkwqcsd8P3 — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) September 15, 2023

Speaking about ‘Jaane Jaan’, the movie is receiving a blend of feedback from both the audience and critics. Some fans expressed that the trailer built high expectations and appeared very promising, but the film fails to meet those expectations or capture the intrigue it initially generated. On the other hand, many believe that Kareena and Vijay delivered impressive performances onscreen.