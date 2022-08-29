Here’s how much Munawar Faruqui charged for Hyderabad show

Mumbai: From being a common boy from Dongri, Mumbai to winning Ekta Kapoor‘s reality show Lock Upp, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has come a long way. Currently, he is the biggest and most popular comedian in India.

Munawar Faruqui has been wrapped in a lot of controversies which also contributes to his popularity. He stole the spotlight in January 2021, when he was arrested for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in a stand-up comedy show. He spent a month in jail following which his popularity skyrocketed among the youth. He then won millions of hearts with his smart and fair game in Lock Upp in 2022.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui performed a stand-up show in Hyderabad. Despite several hurdles, the show became a massive success with 2300 people reportedly in attendance.

So in this write-up, we did a little research to find out how much Munawar charged for the controversial stand-up show in Hyderabad.

Munawar Faruqui’s fees for the Hyderabad show

According to a report on Celebwale.com, Munawar Faruqui’s net worth as of 2022 is a whopping Rs. 2 crores, and his stand-up shows contribute a huge amount to this figure.

Earlier, Munawar used to charge Rs. 1.5-2.5 lakhs per stand-up show. However owing to his popularity, reportedly, he now charges Rs. 3-4 lakhs per show. Considering his hype in Hyderabad, he is expected to charge the same amount or more.