Here’s how to apply for a freelance visa in Dubai

If you are a freelancer looking to shift to Dubai, you need to go through the visa and document-related procedures required for this particular visa that will allow an individual to take up freelancing in Dubai.

A freelance work permit may be considered in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 6(1)(l) in the United Arab Emirates. Subject to the provisions of Article 6 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 1 of 2022,” reads. The following are the types of work permits that will be allowed under Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations, a report by the Khaleej Times stated.

The term “freelance” refers to an independent and adaptable work arrangement in which a natural person earns money by working for a set amount of time, accomplishing a particular task, or providing a particular service, either for an individual or a business, without being employed by those businesses or individuals.

Based on the Ministry’s proposal, the Cabinet will pass the necessary resolutions for registering freelancers in the Ministry’s systems and obtaining, renewing, and cancelling a work permit in a way that increases flexibility in the labour market and its requirements.

In light of the previously mentioned arrangement of regulation, you ought to contact the Dubai Division of Economy and Tourism or free zone experts in Dubai which are giving independent licenses to people under specific classes of exercises or callings.

The basic fundamental requirements to get a freelance work permit or freelance license in the UAE may include a copy of your degree, passport or professional qualification.

It also includes health insurance, an establishment card (optional), medical fitness tests and fees relevant to the authority which grants freelance work permits or freelance licenses.