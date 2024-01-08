Here’s how to pay traffic fines in installments in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) on Monday, January 8, launched an “easy payment” service that allows customers to pay for ITC fines through instalments.
The traffic fine instalment service is exclusively accessible to individuals with a credit card from one of the three mentioned banks.
Banks that provide installments
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
- Emirates Islamic Bank.
The ITC plans to include more banks in the agreement by the first half of 2024.
The service allows customers to pay ITC fines in multiple instalments, with a minimum collective value of 3,000 dirham (Rs 67,852.84).
Customers can access this service through TAMM service centres or Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City Municipalities, paying fines and scheduling payments over specified periods.
Specific installment period are
- Three months
- Six months
- Nine months
- 12 months
Customers can pay fines via credit card at specified centers, then contact the issued bank to request installment payments over a desired period.
The ITC emphasized the service’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and bolstering Abu Dhabi’s global reputation as a top investment and living destination.