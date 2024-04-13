Here’s Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s net worth

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has been making headlines ever since she revealed their relationship on Koffee with Karan. The couple has been seen together on several occasions, further fueling speculation about their relationship. While there is a lot of buzz about him, let’s take a closer look at his background and net worth.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Background and Family Ties

Shikhar Pahariya comes from a well-known political family. His maternal grandfather is Sushil Kumar Shinde, who has served as a Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the past. His father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a successful entrepreneur.

Shikhar has managed to make a name for himself, separate from his family’s political ties. He went to Bombay Scottish School and Sanskriti School in Mumbai before moving on to Dhirubhai Ambani International School. What’s more, he and Janhvi were school buddies.

The Polo Player and Entrepreneur

Shikhar is really into polo. In fact, he was part of the Royal Jaipur Polo Squad and represented India in 2013. His love for horses extends beyond the polo field; he is also an accomplished horse rider.

Shikhar has been involved in the business world since the age of 13. He began his own consulting firm, which advised new pet owners. He also worked as an investment analyst at Wadhawan Global Capital London.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Net Worth and Luxurious Lifestyle

According to a report in DNA, Shikhar Pahariya’s net worth is around Rs 84 crore. He has also put his money into numerous philanthropic ventures and is an advocate for women’s rights. Among his cars is a Lamborghini Aventador. With 331k Instagram followers, he is popular on social media too!

Shikhar And Janhvi’s Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar became friends at school and have been close ever since. Most recently, he even joined Janhvi Kapoor on a trip to Tirumala Temple.