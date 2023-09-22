Here’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 FINALE date

Currently, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show has eight contestants left in the race

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 3:54 pm IST
Here's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 FINALE date
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been generating a lot of buzz among its viewers. The show premiered on July 15 and has now reached a crucial stage, revealing its top 8 contestants for this season.

With each passing day, the excitement and thrill in KKK 13 continue to escalate, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Fans are eagerly awaiting details about the finale, and we have a tentative date that is sure to heighten their anticipation.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale Date

Currently, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show has eight contestants left in the race. Predictions suggest that two more eliminations will occur in the upcoming episodes — one this week and one the following week. Typically, the show features six finalists in the grand finale each year.

MS Education Academy

Based on these factors, it’s likely the exciting KKK 13 finale will take place in the second week of October, possibly around October 7th-8th. However, it’s important to note that there hasn’t been an official confirmation from the show’s creators regarding the finale date.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 3:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button