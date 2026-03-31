Here’s new video of Mohammed Siraj, Mahira Sharma from inside cafe

Mumbai’s celebrity rumour mill is spinning once again, and this time, it’s a familiar pairing that has found its way back into the spotlight.

On Saturday last week, a video of Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and TV actress Mahira Sharma emerging from the same cafe in Mumbai reignited their dating rumours. Although the two were not seen together in the clip, their presence at the same venue was enough to spark fresh speculation across social media.

Mahira Sharma, Mohammed Siraj’s new video

While the internet was still busy decoding what might be brewing between them, a new video allegedly recorded by a fan from inside the cafe has only added fuel to the fire. In this latest clip, both Mahira and Siraj can be seen seated inside the same cafe. Though they are not captured together in a single frame, the similarity in backgrounds has further intensified curiosity among fans.

In last week’s viral video, both Siraj and Mahira were spotted outside the same eatery in Mumbai. They were seen exiting separately. Siraj was seen interacting with fans outside the cafe, while Mahira left the venue on her own and headed towards her car. The video, captioned “What’s cooking?”, quickly gained traction online.

So far, neither Mahira Sharma nor Mohammed Siraj has reacted to the latest round of speculation.

Duo’s past dating rumours

Interestingly, this is not the first time the duo has been linked together. Dating rumours initially surfaced in 2024 after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, followed by the two reportedly following each other on social media. These subtle online interactions were enough to trigger widespread speculation about a possible relationship, even though both later denied the claims.

In an earlier interaction, Mahira had clearly stated that she is not dating anyone and prefers not to respond to such rumours. Siraj, too, had addressed the speculation via an Instagram story, calling it “completely untrue and baseless,” although he later deleted the post.

Despite their previous clarifications, the latest viral videos have once again brought their alleged link-up into the spotlight, leaving fans guessing if there’s more than what meets the eye.