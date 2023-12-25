Here’s newly-weds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan’s net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood producer and actor Arbaaz Khan is making headlines as he got married for the second time yesterday on December 24. The actor was earlier linked to various girls and he finally married to a make-up artist Shura Khan. Several photos and videos from their intimate Nikah ceremony are going viral on social media. As Arbaaz is trending everywhere after his second marriage, let us take a look at his net worth.

Arbaaz Khan’s Net Worth 2023

Arbaaz Khan was born in 1967 to Salim and Salma Khan. He is the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer Sohail Khan. Arbaaz earlier used to earn from acting after he made his debut in 1966 film Daraar. He appeared in several other films and earned a lot of money from acting but, unfortunately, he could not become a successful actor so he opted for producing the films.

Arbaaz Khan owns Arbaaz Khan Productions and his first film as a producer was the blockbuster ‘Dabangg’. He has produced ‘Dabangg 2’ too. The net worth of the actor is around Rs 500 crores as per reports. He has also invested in various other business ventures and is earning from various sources nowadays.

As Arbaaz Khan was born into one of the richest families in Bollywood, it is reported that the net worth of his family is Rs 5259 crores. The actor has established himself as one of the top Bollywood producers now.

Shura Khan’s Net Worth

Shura too belongs to Bollywood but she pursues a different profession. She is a makeup artist, renowned for her skillful work with B-town celebrities. Although, she prefers to keep her personal and professional life relatively low-key on social media. She has collaborated with Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani. We tried digging about her net worth on google but it is not disclosed anywhere on the internet.

Talking about his personal life, Arbaaz Khan was first married to Malaika Arora in 1998 and the couple is co-parenting Arhaan Khan. The couple announced the separation on the 28th of March in 2016. The custody of Arhaan is with Malaika Arora but Arbaaz keeps visiting him.

After dating several girls, Arbaaz now finally married a make-up artist Shura Khan while Malaika Arora as per reports and rumours is dating Arjun Kapoor.