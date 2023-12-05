Here’s Ranbir Kapoor’s MASSIVE fee for Animal movie

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is currently making waves as he is being praised for his ability to do multiple type of roles. The actor’s film ‘Animal‘ in which he is seen in action avatar is causing mayhem at the worldwide box office. The movie has created various records and the team of the film is over the moon.

According to latest reports from trade analysts, Animal has minted above 365 crore in just three days and fans have now started discussing how much did Ranbir Kapoor charge for the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor Animal Remuneration

Animal is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and was made on a budget of Rs 200 crores. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has asked for the share in the movie as it was made on high budget. The actor who usually charges around Rs 70 crore per film has opted for ‘Share Formula’ as the budget of the movie was too high. It is also being said that Ranbir has reduced the amount in his actual fee to Rs 35 crore. So, he will be earning Rs 35 crore plus the profit shares.

As the movie is running well, it is expected that RK will take a hefty amount of money back to his home like the makers of the film. Reports suggest that movie has recovered the 70 per cent of the investment through the non-theatrical rights alone.

The actors of the film has already taken their salary. It is reported that Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna were paid Rs 4 crores each while as Anil Kapoor has charged Rs 2 crores for his work in the film.