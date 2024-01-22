Here’s Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s combined net worth

Hyderabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently shared the big and shocking news of his third wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The announcement, accompanied by official pictures from the nikah ceremony, left internet users amazed on Saturday, January 20. Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

After Shoaib’s wedding confirmation, it was revealed by Sania Mirza’s father that his daughter had opted for ‘khula’ from the cricketer.

Soon after the pictures of Sana and Shoaib went viral, fans and social media users started delving into details about the new couple. Many are curious about their combined net worth. Have a look.

Sana Javed’s Net Worth

Sana Javed, who entered the entertainment world in 2012 with her debut in “Shehr-e-Zaat,” has become one of the most celebrated and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With notable roles in hit dramas like “Behadd,” “Ruswai,” “Dunk,” and others, her total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 50 to 70 crores, according to multiple reports.

Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth

Shoaib Malik, with an estimated net worth of Rs 250 crores, has not only made a mark in cricket but also ventured into TV shows in Pakistan. Apart from his cricket career, he earns through brand endorsements and commentary gigs. He is the former captain of the National cricket team and a current participant in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So, the combined net worth of Sana and Shoaib stands over Rs 300 crore!

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, which ended in divorce in 2010. Subsequently, in the same year, he tied the knot with former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.

The news of Shoaib Malik’s third marriage has sparked widespread interest, and fans are eagerly following updates about the newlywed couple.