Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been selected for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Pictures category for the Class of 2026. She is the first Indian woman to receive this honour, making India proud again on a global stage. But behind all the glitz and glamour, there’s a surprising truth many don’t know—getting a star isn’t free.

The Real Cost of a Hollywood Star

Even though a panel selects the celebrities, once chosen, the star doesn’t just appear on the street magically. There’s a mandatory sponsorship fee of Rs. 73 lakhs (about $85,000). This amount is used for:

Designing and creating the terrazzo and brass star

Installation and placement on the famous Hollywood Boulevard

Long-term maintenance and cleaning of the star

Organizing the star unveiling ceremony

So while money doesn’t buy the honour, it does pay for the process once you are selected.

You Even Pay to Apply!

Before all that, there’s a Rs. 23,000 application fee (around $275), which must be submitted with the nomination. This can be done by anyone—fans, studios, or managers—but only if the celebrity agrees in writing.

If selected and the fee isn’t paid within two years, the offer is cancelled, and the nomination must be done again from scratch. So, yes—there’s a deadline and a price tag even after being chosen.

With over 2,700 stars already on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it remains one of the most iconic landmarks in entertainment. Each year, around 300 names are nominated, but only 20–30 make it. Deepika now joins big names like Emily Blunt, Demi Moore, and Timothée Chalamet in this special class of 2026.