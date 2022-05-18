Here’s why Vicky Kaushal rejected to work with Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, is one of the most promising and talented actors we have in the industry currently. The actor, who made his acting debut with Masaan in 2015, has been gaining popularity for his versatile roles. Some of his best movies include — Sardaar Udham, Manmarziyan, Uri, Raazi, among others.

But, do you know not Rajkummar Rao but Vicky was the first choice of Bollywood hit film ‘Stree’? Yes, you read that! We got our hands one of the old interviews of Vicky where he revealed that he was the original choice for Amar Kaushik’s directorial starring Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.

Vicky Kaushal was invited to a chat show along with Taapsee Pannu, where he was asked which role in a film was offered to him that later became a huge hit. Vicky disclosed that he was offered Rajkummar’s role in Stree and he regrets not taking the role.

He further revealed that he could not take up the movie as he was busy with his movie Manmarziyaan at the time.

The 2018 comedy horror film was a critically-acclaimed film and featured Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi along with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing to shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.