‘He’s a sadistic sick’, Pak actress Somy Ali slams ex-bf Salman Khan

Mumbai: Ever since his career skyrocketed with Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been involved in several rumored relationships, many of which were controversial in nature. One such relationship was with Pakistani Bollywood actress Somy Ali. The two were in a relationship with each other in the 90s for almost a decade.

In fact, as the story goes, Somy Ali had flown in from the US because she had fallen in love with Salman Khan after watching his film and they got into a serious relationship. However, Somy alleged that Salman cheated on her and the couple called it quits. After which, Somy Ali headed back to America where she is now working on her NGO No More Tears.

Somy Ali often takes to Instagram to take jibes at her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and this time around, she shared a poster of Salman’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and captioned it as, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea”

While, she did not tag Salman Khan or mention his name in the caption, the picture made it evident that she is talking about him.

In January this year, she had made headlines when she called Salman Khan ‘the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ and threatened to expose him in a now-deleted Instagram post. She had shared a silhouette still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s hit love track ‘Aate Jaate Haste Gaate’ from the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”