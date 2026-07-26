Hey Mullah: CJP protester gets Blinkit pork bacon COD order

Kolkata: A Muslim social media content creator at a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Kolkata alleged that he was targeted with a hateful message and an unsolicited Blinkit Cash-On-Delivery (COD) order containing pork bacon during the protest.

The person, whose Instagram handle is – sajahan_anyways – posted screenshots claiming he received a Blinkit notification addressed to “Hey Mullah” while attending the protest near Sealdah and Rajabazar.

The order was placed by a person identified as Shourjya Shikhar Betal. It contained a packet of pork bacon sent as a COD purchase.

The protester alleged that the order was a deliberate religious provocation but said it would not affect his beliefs. He also criticised the sender for choosing the COD option, saying it unnecessarily burdened the delivery worker.

“You sending me Pork with my name as ‘Hey Mullah’ will not make me hate you. Neither will it stop me from believing what is right. You should not have sent that in COD. The least you could’ve done was pay for what you have ordered. Under this regime, Rs 228 is luxury, brother,” read his post.

He said that the delivery executive was also a Muslim. “You should have thought about the delivery person (his name was Mohammed). You jeopardised his safety. For you, this person had to come to Sealdah all the way from Park Street just to find that there was no recipient. Do you know the cost he has to pay for ethanol-blend petrol in this economic crisis?”

Addressing the sender, he wrote that he did not hate him and hoped he would change his views. “I know you are sad with your own life, and that is how hating the Muslims eases that pain…I need you to know that I don’t hate you. I understand you. And, from the bottom of my heart, I do believe that one day you will change your views,” the user wrote.

He also questioned Blinkit about its safeguards against misuse, asking whether users could send abusive greetings such as “Hey Mullah” through the platform and what steps it could take to prevent similar incidents.

“Dear Blinkit, did you know that somebody can use your platform to spread hatred? Did you know that someone can call another person ‘Mullah’ on your platform? I didn’t know that. Now that both of us know that, what can YOU do and what can I do to prevent this from happening again?” the user asked.



