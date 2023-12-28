Hezbollah militant among 3 killed in Israeli strike on home in south Lebanon

At least three people from one family were killed in an Israeli strike that targetted a house overnight on Wednesday, December 27, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

The martyrs were identified as Hezbollah militant Ali Ahmed Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim Bazzi and Ibrahim’s wife Shorouk Hammoud, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

“Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (22:00 GMT), a house … in the centre of the town of Bint Jbeil”, about 2km (1.2 miles) from the border, killing the three and injuring another family member, NNA said.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام – 3 شهداء وجريح في الغارة المعادية على بنت جبيل ليلًا https://t.co/7iTjibNkLu — National News Agency (@NNALeb) December 27, 2023

غارة اسرائيلية مساء أمس على منزل في بنت جبيل وسقوط ٣ شهداء#lebanon24 https://t.co/idwzMF5FD1 pic.twitter.com/RnEvJomElb — Lebanon 24 (@Lebanon24) December 27, 2023

Medics and ambulance teams spent hours searching under the rubble for hours before discovering the bodies.

The report suggests that the fighter’s brother, Ibrahim Bazzi, recently relocated from Australia to Lebanon, intending to return with his wife.

ابراهيم بزي وشروق حمود ، ارتقيا شهداء في المجزرة الصهيونية التي طالت المدنيين الآمنين في بنت جبيل ..

كان ابراهيم قد وصل من استراليا قبل ايام ليصطحب زوجته ويسافران معاً. pic.twitter.com/YaF37tBgkA — 🔻 المنشد علي بركات 🎤 🔻 (@barakat2121) December 27, 2023

إبنة الشّهيد على طريق القدس المجاهد علي أحمد بزّي رضوان الله عليّه تودع نعش أبيها. pic.twitter.com/pW2Bz6OMFw — السيّد باسل (@_sayedbasel) December 27, 2023

The strikes were a result of Hezbollah’s ongoing attacks on Israeli posts near the border.

Since the start of the Israeli-Gaza war on October 7, the border area between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed escalating firefights.

Over 150 Lebanese individuals have been killed, primarily Hezbollah fighters, and over a dozen civilians, including three journalists.

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in a significant humanitarian catastrophe, with 21,110 dead, primarily children and women, according to Strip authorities and the UN.