Israel return bodies of 80 Palestinians with ‘stolen organs’

Around 80 bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army during its ground invasion, have been returned to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, December 26, via Karem Abu Salem fence crossing.

Israel returned the bodies through International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) after taking them from morgues and graves to ensure no hostages were present among them.

After transporting to Gaza Strip, the bodies were buried in a mass grave at Tel al Sultan Cemetery,

“The UN has confirmed the arrival of around 80 martyrs in the Gaza Strip,” Marwan Al-Hams, director of Mohammed Yousef El-Najar Hospital in Rafah city told Anadolu Agency.

He added that the bodies were found in a container, some intact, while others were in pieces or decomposed.

In a statement, Gaza Government Media Office in Gaza has accused the Israeli occupation forces of handing over 80 mutilated bodies of Palestinians after stealing their organs, Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

It also reported that the bodies were unidentified and the occupation refused to specify the names of these martyrs or the places from which they were stolen.

The government media office has called for an independent international investigation into Israel’s ongoing detention of dozens of martyrs from Gaza.

The office condemned the “silent positions of international organizations like the Red Cross in Gaza Strip” regarding the terrible crimes committed by the occupation army.

This comes at a time when the Israeli army continues to target civilians in the Gaza Strip and commit massacres against families safe in their homes.

The Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, resulting in 21,110 deaths, 55,243 injured, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has pledged to eliminate Hamas, the ruling group in the Gaza Strip, following the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.