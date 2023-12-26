Netanyahu pushes for ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians from Gaza: Report

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to implement voluntary migration of residents of the Gaza Strip to other countries, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu’s statements came in response to a representation from the Likud Party during a meeting held by the party bloc on Monday, December 25.

Israel Hayom Daily quoted Netanyahu as saying, “Our problem is the countries that are prepared to absorb refugees, and we are working to solve it.”

In turn, a representative from the Likud Party led by Netanyahu, Danny Danon, said, “The world is already discussing this matter. Canadian immigration minister Mark Miller spoke about these matters publicly, as did Nikki Haley (the potential Republican candidate for the US presidency).”

Danon suggested “forming a team in the State of Israel that will take care of this issue and make sure that anyone who wants to leave Gaza for a third country can do so,” explaining, “This must be organized, because of its strategic importance for the day after the war.”

Netanyahu responded to Danon, “We are working on that”.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, December 26, Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned it saying, “frank and clear confessions reveal the truth about the goals of the genocidal war led by Netanyahu against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

It added that “call for a courageous international stance to immediately stop the war on the Gaza Strip and stop the crime of ethnic cleansing and displacement before it is too late.”

The ministry considered these confessions as a “slap to the countries that support Netanyahu.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates //Netanyahu's confessions regarding the #displacement of our people is a new blow to the countries supporting him in the #genocide war on Gaza strip#Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine#Israeliwarcrimes pic.twitter.com/p1bWbcU2Zz — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) December 25, 2023

In October, the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence revealed document plan to relocate Gaza residents to Sinai after the end of the war launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7.

The document proposes a fortified area for Gaza residents, urging cooperation with multiple countries to accommodate the displaced Palestinians.

On Thursday, December 21, Canadian Immigration Minister Mark Miller announced the launch of an immigration program in January, allowing Canadian-relatives of Gaza Strip residents to apply for temporary visas.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 20,674 martyrs and 54,536 wounded, infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.