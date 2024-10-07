Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base in Haifa, reports casualties

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th October 2024 9:08 am IST
Israeli missile attack near Damascus wound 2 soldiers
Representative Image

Jerusalem: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa Sunday night, causing casualties, the group said in a statement.s

“In response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance launched on Sunday evening a salvo of ‘Fadi 1’ missiles at the Carmel base south of Haifa,” said the statement.

“The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend Lebanon and its proud, oppressed people and will not hesitate to do its duty to deter the enemy from its arrogance and aggression,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that following the sirens that sounded late Sunday in the upper Galilee area, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as falling in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several casualties were reported due to rocket strikes in the city of Haifa and Tiberias, Israeli media reported.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency pre-hospital medical and blood services organization, one person was injured as a result of a rocket impact in Tiberias following a barrage launched from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, at least eight people were reportedly evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for medical treatment following the rocket attack.

