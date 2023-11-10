HHF forays into marital counselling

Hyderabad: Ever since its inception in 2007, the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has been a beacon of medical assistance to the marginalized sections of society. Now it has extended its compassionate reach to the delicate realm of matrimonial disputes. What sets this initiative apart is its unique setting—a counseling center nestled within a mosque, marking a pioneering step forward in community-based conflict resolution.

Traditionally known for its swift responses to medical emergencies, the HHF’s decision to delve into marital dispute resolution reflects a holistic approach to community well-being. The counseling center, situated within a mosque, signifies a convergence of faith and practical support, embodying the spirit of unity and understanding.

The new initiative of HHF comes in the wake of rising cases of abandonment, divorce, domestic violence, health and financial insufficiency in the Jalpally area of Maheshwaram Mandal. The 28 wards in this municipal division have over 40 slums with a 50,000 population, mostly poor minorities. A survey done in this area showed that there are many vulnerable women among the widows, single and abandoned. Most of them have three and more children to take care of.

The HHF has collaborated with the Masjid Al Rehmatul Alameen near the Jalpally gate to set up an exclusive women’s family counseling and empowerment centre. Services of legal experts and religious counselors have been requisitioned to address the issues faced by the women. A help desk is also set up in the mosque to link women to all government entitlements, through Aadhaar, ration and Aaryogyasri cards, and livelihoods through skill development and facilitating SHGs in women.

“We are looking at holistic community development by providing free health care and empowerment with a focus on women and children,” says Mujtaba Hasan Askari, the man behind HHF.

In the last 45 days more than 100 cases of domestic violence have been registered at the centre. “Our main priority is to reconcile the family. The results are slow,” admits Askari.

However, a positive fall out of the counseling centre is that domestic violence has come down to a great extent since the erring husbands know there is some organization standing behind their harassed wives.

Interested persons may contact the Helpline through the numbers: 8688827566, 6303650307.

HHF already has 8 primary health care centers functioning in the Jalpally municipal limits with access to free health care. Now the newly set up family counseling centre seeks to empower women while addressing some of the social issues confronting them. “The idea is to enable them to stand on their feet and take care of themselves and their children”, says Askari.

Spread over 1500 sq. ft, the centre attached to the mosque has a separate room with adequate privacy to deal with family and matrimonial disputes. There is a separate desk to handle exclusive entitlements and facilitate the process to get Aadhaar, ration and Aaryogyasri cards. In another hall HHF has also placed twenty sewing machines and ten computers to train vulnerable women for sustainability. What’s more, a day care crèche is also provided for children of women who visit the centre. Without this facility many women find it difficult to leave their children behind, it is said.

The HHF’s foray into addressing marital conflicts is guided by the principles of the Quran and Shariah, underscoring a commitment to resolving disputes in accordance with Islamic teachings. Expert counselors, well-versed in both religious doctrines and contemporary counseling techniques, have been enlisted to navigate the complexities of marital discord.

The foundation’s decision to expand its services aligns with a broader societal recognition of the need for comprehensive support systems. Marital disputes, often fraught with emotional turbulence, can benefit from a nuanced approach that combines legal understanding with empathetic guidance. By incorporating Shariah principles into the counseling process, the HHF aims to provide not just resolutions but also healing that aligns with the values cherished by the community it serves.

This innovative initiative not only addresses immediate challenges but also fosters a culture of dialogue and understanding within the community. The mosque-based counseling center serves as a symbol of inclusivity, inviting individuals from all walks of life to seek solace and resolution within the framework of their faith.

As the Helping Hand Foundation comes full circle in its mission, it exemplifies the power of a multifaceted approach to community care—where medical emergencies and interpersonal conflicts are met with equal measures of expertise, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to a better, harmonious future.