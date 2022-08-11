High alert sounded in Hyderabad ahead of independence day celebrations

Hyderabad: High alert was sounded in Hyderabad after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Following the Intelligence alert, security has also been stepped up at all major temples and mosques, tourist destinations, Shamshabad Airport, Railway Stations, Bus stations, and other crowdy places in twin cities.

Patrolling has been intensified at all public places and hotels and additional forces has been deployed at other locations to monitor the situation.

Independence day preparation at Golconda Fort

Meanwhile, Telangana government officials are busy preparing for the 75th independence day. Today morning, a parade rehearsal also took place at the fort.

On August 15, the chief minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the flag at the fort. He has been unfurling the national flag at the fort every year since the formation of Telangana State in 2014. However, during the pandemic, CM hoisted the tricolor at Pragathi Bhavan, his official camp office-cum-residence.

Parade rehearsal at Golconda Fort [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Parade rehearsal at Golconda Fort

Parade rehearsal at Golconda Fort

Parade rehearsal at Golconda Fort

75th anniversary of Indian independence

On August 15, 2022, India is going to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence. The event is named ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC announces special Independence day offers

The overall celebration that began on March 12, 2022, will continue till August 15, 2023.

The government is also running a campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ wherein 20×30 inch national flags are being delivered to every household at a subsidized rate of Rs. 25 each.

With inputs from NSS