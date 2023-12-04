Highest and lowest margin of poll victories in Telangana

Hyderabad: K.P. Vivekanand of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) registered the victory in the Telangana Assembly election with the highest margin while Kale Yadaiah of the same party won with the least margin.

Vivekanand retained the Quthbullapur seat in Greater Hyderabad by a margin of 85,576 votes. He polled 1,87,999 votes while his nearest rival K. Srisailam Goud of BJP secured 1,02,423 votes

BRS leader T. Harish Rao retained Siddipet seat by a margin of 82,308 votes. Harish Rao, nephew of BRS chief and outgoing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, polled 1,05,514 votes while P. Hari Krishna finished a distant second with 23,206 votes.

However, Harish Rao’s margin of victory has come down compared to 2018. He had then retained the seat with the highest margin of over 1.18 lakh votes.

Akbaruddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained Chandrayangutta seat in Hyderabad with a margin of 81,660 votes.

M. Krishna Rao of BRS retained Kukatpally seat with a margin of 70,387 votes.

Vemula Veeresham of Congress bagged Nakrekal seat with a margin of 68,839 votes.

The lowest margin of victory was 268 recorded in Chevella. Kale Yadaiah of BRS polled 76,218 votes while Congress party candidate Beem Bharath Pamena secured 75,950 votes.

AIMIM candidate Jaffer Hussain recorded the win with the second lowest margin. He won Yakutpura in Hyderabad by only 878 votes. Jaffer Hussain secured 46,153 votes while Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) candidate Amjedullah Khan polled 45,275 votes. BJP’s N. Veerender Babu Yadav finished third with 22,354.

In the Jukkal constituency, T. Laxmi Kantha Rao of Congress party defeated his nearest rival Hanmant Shinde of BRS by 1,152 votes.

G. Madhusudan Reddy of Congress won Devarkadra seat by 1,392 votes. His nearest rival was A. Venkateswar Reddy of BRS.