Highest-paid actor in India: Rajinikanth beats SRK, check his fee

Hyderabad: South Indian actors are rapidly transforming the film industry, setting new benchmarks for quality and global appeal. The actors are not shying away from demanding hefty remuneration for their roles, reflecting their immense popularity and market value. Now, the latest buzz is that the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has made history by becoming the highest-paid actor not just in India but in entire Asia. Yes, you read that right!

Rajinikanth’s Fee For Coolie aka Thalaivar 171

Reportedly, Rajinikanth is breaking all records by commanding a staggering fee of Rs 260 crore to 280 crore for his role in Coolie, making him the highest-paid actor in Asia. Meanwhile, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is charging around Rs. 60 crores for directing this ambitious project.

Highest Paid Actor In India 2024

According to the latest report in Forbes India, Shah Rukh Khan was the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of Rs 150 to 250 crores per movie. SRK was followed by Rajinikanth in the new list with Rs 150 to 210 crores of salary. But now, it seems like the south superstar has defeated King Khan with his latest remuneration for Thalaivar 171, surpassing him and grabbing on first place in the list.

More About Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Movie

“Coolie,” directed by Kollywood star director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This highly anticipated film is his 171st movie and is produced by Sun Pictures with a high budget.

Adding to the excitement, veteran actress Shobana will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth after a long time. Additionally, star actress Shruti Haasan and Bollywood hero Ranveer Singh are rumored to play pivotal roles in the film.

Anirudh, the young music sensation, is composing the music for this high-octane movie. The recently released teaser, accompanied by the movie’s title, showcases Rajinikanth’s stylish demeanor and intense fight sequences involving weapons, watches, and gold chains. The anticipation surrounding Coolie is high, and fans eagerly await its release.