Hyderabad: The race to the top has always been intense in the film industry. From box office records to critical acclaim and star salaries, actors constantly compete for the top spot. In recent years, this competition has become even more evident among South Indian actresses, with their remuneration witnessing a significant rise.

For a long time, Nayanthara was considered the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema, reportedly charging between Rs 9 crore and Rs 12 crore per film. However, the rankings may have changed in 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna beats Nayanthara?

As per latest buzz and fresh reports, Rashmika Mandanna has received a staggering Rs 15 crore for the upcoming Hindi film Cocktail 2. If the reports are accurate, the actress has set a new benchmark, surpassing Nayanthara’s reported fee.

Rashmika’s soaring market value comes on the back of a remarkable run at the box office. Following the success of films such as Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava, she has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in the country. Her growing popularity across industries, coupled with several high-profile brand endorsements, has further strengthened her position.

Interestingly, Rashmika reportedly charged around Rs 2 crore for the first Pushpa film. Her latest reported paycheck highlights the dramatic rise in her career over the past few years.

So, latest industry buzz suggests that Rashmika may have dethroned Nayanthara to become the highest-paid South Indian actress as of June 2026.

Reported remuneration of other leading South Indian actresses

Trisha – Around Rs 10 crore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Rs 7–10 crore

Sai Pallavi – Around Rs 6 crore

Anushka Shetty – Rs 5–6 crore

If these reports hold true, Rashmika Mandanna’s rise reflects not only her growing popularity but also the changing dynamics of female stardom in Indian cinema.