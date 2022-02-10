Hijab row: Open schools, Karnataka HC directs government

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 10th February 2022 4:14 pm IST
Hijab row: Open schools, Karnataka HC directs government

Bengaluru: A Karnataka High Court three-judge bench, hearing pleas on the hijab row, on Thursday directed the government to reopen schools in the state.

As the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin began hearing the matter, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

“Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Amid tensions and even violence over the matter, the state government on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the state from Wednesday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button