Hijab row: TRS MLC Kavitha pens poem titled ‘Hum sab Hindustani hai’

Hyderabad: Former MP and MLC of Telangana state Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday penned down a poem marking her protest against the raging hijab controversy in Karnataka.

Earlier today, Kavitha took to her social media platforms and shared a poem “Hum sab Hindustani hai” written by her.

The former member of parliament in her poem expressed that despite the actions of divisive forces, we are all one – we are Indians. She further tweeted, “Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. wearing hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing. #DontTeachUs,”.

Kavitha in her tweet was referring to the hijabi Muslim girl who countered a group of Hindu boys, donning saffron scarves, who heckled her shouting slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in an attempt to bully her as she paced towards her college. The girl confidently turned to the mob and chanted Allah-hu-Akbar when the saffron-clad bullies moved towards her. She was escorted to safety by the college management.

While stating that the choice of lifestyle and clothing is personal, she added, that the idea of India and Indians, cannot be evaluated with the notion of how a certain section of the society expects women and religions to behave.

Muslim girls of colleges in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against girls being allowed to wear headscarves on the college premises.

Although the rule book of a college suggested that girls are allowed to wear hijabs on the premises of the institution, the management recently prohibited the girls from covering their heads, following the diktat of the state government.

The controversy that has been raging since early January, forced the state to call for a committee to look into the matter and take a call on pre-university college uniforms across the state.

The matter is being heard in the Karnataka high court based on a writ petition by a Muslim student as they were prohibited from wearing hijab in premises of their college in Udupi.

The state had directed students, of all colleges, to shun the hijab until the report of the high-level committee formed in this regard is submitted, following the court’s order, over the same.