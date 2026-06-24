Hijabi Congress worker forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly asked a Congress worker in a hijab to chant “Jai Shri Ram” during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) meeting at Imperial Garden in Begumpet on Tuesday, June 23.

According to the woman, one of the BJP workers began chanting religious slogans while looking at her in an attempt to incite communal tension. The Congress worker claimed that the group repeatedly raised such slogans during an event that was centered on SIR.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly asked a Congress worker in a hijab to chant “Jai Shri Ram” during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) meeting at Imperial Garden in Begumpet on Tuesday, June 23.



According to the woman, one of the BJP workers began chanting religious… pic.twitter.com/QEtv5maZcV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2026

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Recounting the events to a local channel, the women Congress workers alleged that the saffron party workers harassed and forced them to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

As the issue flared up, the remaining party workers from both sides brought the situation under control by removing the miscreants from the event. Reiterating that it was not a political event, the women questioned the BJP for giving it a communal color.

The Begumpet Police said they had not received any complaints regarding the incident.