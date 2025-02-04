Hijrah to Madinah: Saudi Arabia’s project to retrace Prophet Muhammad’s journey

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has unveiled an ambitious cultural project designed to retrace Prophet Muhammad’s historic migration journey (Hijrah) from his birthplace Makkah to Madinah.

Through this project, the Kingdom intends to restore 41 important landmarks along the 470-kilometre route for visitors seeking a historical and spiritual immersive experience.

The project was inaugurated by Prince Salman bin Sultan, Emir of Medina, during a ceremony held near Mount Uhud which is located in the Hejazi region of Saudi Arabia.

A journey through time

This project will focus on the exact route that Prophet Muhammad and his companion Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq took while migrating which marked a critical moment in Islamic history. With modern technology, the incitive will enhance historical accuracy to create an authentic educational experience which draws visitors into the importance of this historical event.

The government of the Kingdom demonstrates its dedication to maintaining its Islamic legacy through this foundation to boost the tourism sector. Notable institutes collaborating with historical institutions have made this project possible to maintain both authenticity and accuracy.

Capacity and modern amenities

The travel route can host up to 12,000 daily visitors from across the globe. The project marries historical importance with contemporary features to provide pilgrims and tourists access to comfortable accommodations.

Visitors will experience a seamless journey with facilities, including areas, guided tours, and digital navigation tools. Additionally, the migration route features eight stops that provide extensive knowledge about migration and more than 80 commercial outlets including 30 restaurants and 50 shops which expand visitor engagement.

Speaking on the development, the chairperson of the general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh said that the project is a milestone in showcasing the Kingdom’s civilizational and Islamic heritage. “This initiative reflects the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to preserve and promote Islamic history,” Alalshikh was quoted by Gulf News.

Official opening in November 2025

According to the reports, the project will officially open in November 2025. The upcoming ceremony will establish Islamic heritage tourism as a new era through which visitors and historical admirers can follow the Prophet’s strides to grasp a comprehensive understanding of Hijrah.

With this new initiative, the oil-rich country extends its leadership role both in heritage protection and Islamic tourist attraction globally. The project pays tribute to history at the same time that it establishes a meaningful linkage between past heritage and current times so future generations can experience their spiritual roots.

Hijrah: Islam’s historic turning point

The Hijrah was a migration of the Prophet Muhammad, his followers and companions that took place in 622 CE from Makkah to Yathrib, which was later renamed Madinah.

The Hijrah took place after Prophet Muhammad was warned of a plot to assassinate him in May 622 CE in Makkah by the ruling Quraysh tribe. To escape from the assassination threats, Prophet Muhammad at the age of 53 along with a few followers secretly left Makkah.

Prophet Muhammad was invited to migrate to Madinah by the local clans to escape persecution. His house was besieged by Quraysh on the night of his departure. He spent approximately 10 years in Madinah.