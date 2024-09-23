Himachal: ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ fails to shield minorities amid rising attacks

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a surge of anti-Muslim protests and hate speeches across the districts including Shimla, Sanjauli, and Mandi in recent weeks. Activists have expressed concern over the Congress party’s silence on these incidents, despite its long-standing stance against communalism.

In the past two weeks, radical Hindutva outfits have been demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the Sanjauli mosque and the verification of “outsiders,” a term frequently used to denote Muslims. On September 11, tension escalated as agitated Hindu residents provoked by right-wing organisations and BJP workers clashed with security personnel, breaking barricades and pelting stones.

During demonstrations, protesters voiced strong opposition and raised communally charged slogans against the mosque and Muslims.

Also Read Protests erupt in Mandi demanding demolition of Mosque

Anti-Muslim hate speeches and violence

A series of footage from Sanjauli captured protesters holding the tricolour and saffron flags chanting inflammatory slogans like “Gol* maaro saalo ko” and “katue mulle” (derogatory terms used for Muslims).

A senior head of the Hindu Jagran Manch, Kamal Gautam introduced the Roko (stop), Toko (refuse), and Thoko (kill) campaigns—which has raised concerns about inciting violence against the Muslim community.

A video surfaced on September 15 on social media captured a movement of Hindu mob heard chanting provocative and inflammatory slogans against Muslims such as “Kath** Mull* Nahi Chalenge,” “Mull* Thulle Nahi Chalenge,” and “Gol* Maaro Saalo Ko, Mull* ke dalalo ko, Jhoote maaro salo ko”.

In another video, the protesters were seen raising communally charged slogans such as “Jai Shivaji, Veer Shivaji, Maar Bhagae Mulla Kaazi”.

Himachal Pradesh’s Congress minister Anirudh Singh echoed similar words, calling for verification of people coming from other states to Himachal. He also linked the mosque to thefts and “Love Jihad,” a conspiracy term often used by BJP and right-wing groups.

A fresh video of protests that occurred on Saturday, September 21 in the Shillai town of Sirmaur District, emerged on social media shows right-wing protesters while holding saffron flags marching through streets and raising anti-Muslim slogans: “Mulle Bulle nahi challenge, Himachal mai rehna hoga Jai Shri Ram kehna hoga.”

On the same day, a right-wing mob and supporters vandalised shops rented by Muslims and tried to storm a mosque. When the police prevented them from reaching the mosque, they sat down on the ground outside and started shouting hate slogans.

This is from Himachal Pradesh.



A mob of right-wing Hindu supporters vandalised shops rented by Muslims and tried to storm a mosque. When the police prevented them from reaching the mosque, they sat down on the ground outside and started shouting hate slogans. pic.twitter.com/BLYgWRmRtM — Mohd Shahnawaz Hussain (@Mohd_S_Hussain) September 21, 2024

Amid escalating tensions, a Muslim welfare committee, comprising the Imam of the mosque and a member of the Waqf board on Thursday urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it by a court order.

‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ failed to protect Muslims

The communal tensions, particularly targeting the Muslim community have been met with notable silence from the Congress party leaders. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have not yet addressed the violence publicly or supported the affected communities.

Social activists have also slammed the Congress leaders and termed them hypocrites who are promoting the ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ narrative while failing to protect vulnerable communities from targeted violence in their state. They argue that silence in the face of such communal violence and strife undermines the party’s credibility and could alienate its core of supporters.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had put up a post on his social media account stating, “There is only hatred in Himachal Pradesh’s ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’! The Congress minister was speaking the language of the BJP.”

“If a minister is telling the truth in the Assembly, you go and ask Rahul Gandhi. But Rohingyas and Bangladeshi intruders are present everywhere in India, even in Delhi.”

In another post, while sharing an incident of a Hindutva mob attacking a Muslim man’s shop in Himachal Pradesh he wrote, “If the looters were Muslim and the shopkeeper was a Hindu, the police would not be mute spectators. But I guess “mohabbat ki dukaan,” is a jumla just like “sabka saath.”

If the looters were Muslim and the shopkeeper was a Hindu, the police would not be mute spectators. But I guess “mohabbat ki dukaan,” is a jumla just like “sabka saath.” https://t.co/Gi23GJbXU6 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, people question when will Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” open for Muslims. They believe that such communal strife erodes the party’s credibility and causes the party to lose the base votes by not endorsing such incidents.

“There is an open call to demolish the mosques of Muslims. Muslims are being forced to migrate. Slogans are being raised to boycott Muslims economically. When will Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” open for Muslims,” wrote one user.

Himachal Pradesh.



There is an Openly call to demolish the Mosque's of Muslims.



Muslims are being forced to migrate.



Slogans are being raised to boycott Muslims economically.



When will Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" open for Muslims?#AllEyesOnHimachalMuslim — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 22, 2024

While tagging Rahul Gandhi another user wrote, “What happened to your Mohabbat ki dukaan? Why didn’t you utter a word about Anti-Muslim hatred in Himachal Pradesh?? Why your govt failed to protect Muslims?? You want Muslim votes but don’t want to take a stand for Muslims.”

What happened to your Mohabbat ki dukaan @RahulGandhi ??



Why didn't you utter a word about Anti-Muslim hatred in Himachal Pradesh??



Why your govt failed to protect Muslims??



You want Muslim votes but don't want to take a stand for Muslims. pic.twitter.com/vEqxaMMMWL — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) September 21, 2024

“If you want to live in India, you have to say Jai Shri Ram. Mullahs and Bulles will not work, they will not work. Despite all this happening in Himachal Pradesh, there is no statement from Mohabbat ki Dukaan.”