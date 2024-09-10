Protests erupt in Mandi demanding demolition of Mosque

In Himachal Pradesh, escalating tensions over an alleged illegal mosque have led to widespread protests. Following a significant demonstration in Shimla’s Sanjauli on September 5, Islamophobic rallies have erupted in Mandi district, where protesters voiced strong opposition and raised communally charged slogans against the mosque.

In a viral video that surfaced on Tuesday, a group of people fueled by extreme ideology can be seen marching through streets and raising slogans such as “Mulle Qazi nahi chalenge” and “Masjid ko giraana hoga.”

After protests in Sanjauli in Shimla, there are now protests in Mandi district against a mosque where slogans such as "Mulle Qazi nahi chalenge", and "Masjid ko giraana hoga" were raised.#SaveSanjauliMasjid pic.twitter.com/by30tOcxzC — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) September 10, 2024

In Shimla, massive protests were organised by far-right Hindu bodies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and residents gathered at Chaura Maidan. The protesters argued that the mosque, which reportedly has four unauthorised floors has been permitted to stand for over a decade without actions from local authorities.

A series of footage from Sanjauli captured protesters holding the tricolour and saffron flags chanting inflammatory slogans like “Gol* maaro saalo ko” and “katue mulle” (derogatory terms used for Muslims).

"Mulle Katwe nahi chalenge".



Massive protest in Sanjauli in Shimla against an alleged illegal construction in a mosque, in which anti-Muslim slogans were raised. They also raised slogans such as "Awaidh masjid ko giraana hoga". pic.twitter.com/hn9fgnWRAz — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) September 5, 2024

Himachal Pradesh’s Congress minister Anirudh Singh echoed similar words, calling for verification of people coming from other states to Himachal. He also linked the mosque to thefts and “Love Jihad,” a conspiracy term often used by BJP and right-wing groups.

According to the reports, the situation initially intensified on September 1 after a Hindu was allegedly attacked by a group of people associated with the mosque.

This incident galvanized local sentiment, leading to larger protests where demonstrators demanded the mosque’s demolition and demanded the immigration of outsiders in Himachal Pradesh. The protesters claimed that the mosque was part of a broader “conspiracy of demographic changes in the Hindu-dominated regions.

The campaign in Sanjauli has also turned into an anti-outsider protest. And people are demanding this campaign in other districts of Himachal as well such as Mandi. pic.twitter.com/oTACZQ31qL — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) September 5, 2024

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that protests should be held peacefully, and no one must take the law into their own hands. He asserted that all residents of the state are equal in the eyes of the law and expressed respect for all religions.

