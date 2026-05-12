Himanta takes oath as Assam CM for second successive term

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday, May 12.

Four MLAs – the BJP’s Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP’s Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma’s first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.

The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.