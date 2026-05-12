Himanta takes oath as Assam CM for second successive term

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2026 1:38 pm IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma taking oath as Assam Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony.
In this screengrab from a video posted on May 12, 2026, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday, May 12.

Four MLAs – the BJP’s Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP’s Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma’s first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

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Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.

The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th May 2026 1:38 pm IST

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