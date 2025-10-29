Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar gates lifted, warning issued

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rainfall, officials have lifted the gates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, as both reservoirs stand a few feet below their full tank level.

At 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Osman Sagar stood at 1789.00 feet against its full tank level of 1790.00 feet, recording an inflow of 3,400 cusecs against an outflow of 2,240 cusecs.

Meanwhile Himayat Sagar stood at 1762.25 feet against its FTL of 1763.50 feet with an inflow of 5600 cusecs and outflow of 3963 cusecs.

The release of water from Himayat Sagar has also severely damaged the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road near Exit/Entry 17 disrupting traffic flow and raising concerns on roads safety.

