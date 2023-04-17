Hina Khan faces flak for opting bold outfit during Ramzan

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who rose to fame after playing Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai’ is often slammed by netizens since she performed Umrah. The actress recently shared the photographs with her fans from Saudi Arabia. She again fell prey to the trolls now after her pictures from a recent event went viral. Netizens slammed her for her outfit choices.

Hina Khan attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu’s JW Marriot on Sunday. Several photos and videos of Hina in a bold red outfit went viral on social media. Netizens targeted the Kashmir beauty in the comments section. Internet users questioned her outfit and a few termed it socially unacceptable. Few users wonder why is she posing in Western dress in Ramzan while others reminded her of her Umrah which she performed very recently. Relevant to mention here that Hina Khan is a Muslim actress and few netizens from the same community consider it a sin to pose in such outfits as Hina Khan wore during the event.

Sharing the photographs from the event, she wrote, ” I know m fire and you are craving to burn.” Click here to check the post.

Taking a dig at Hina’s choice, one of the Instagram user wrote, ‘ Bekar hai tum umra ki thi phir yeah sab wo bhi ramzan abhi chal rahe h ..”. An another user wrote,” Ramadan me umarah jaake aaye hai kuch log aur begairqti ki numaish bhi krte hai.”

”Ya to umrah py bhi buss videos bnany gai hui thi esy logu ko waha gussne bhi nai dena chaye No entry..bloody bullshit islam ko badnam kr rahy,” a third user commented.

”90% comments are against ur posts from last 1 month…. kuch toh sharam karo ye sab dalne ke pehle…ramzan chalu hai…. Umrah gayi thi for showoff aur attention ke liye…likes comments aur paiso ke liye aur kaha tak giregi,” another commented.