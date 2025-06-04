Hina Khan marries boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, photos viral

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who is currently fighting stage 3 breast cancer, has married her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The wedding took place on June 4 in a small, private ceremony with just close friends and family around. After being together for over 13 years, the couple finally said “forever” to each other!

Heartfelt Message to Fans

Along with the photos, Hina wrote a lovely message: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

A Wedding Full of Love and Simplicity

For the special day, Hina wore a beautiful handloom saree in soft green, designed by Manish Malhotra. It had golden and silver threadwork and even had the couple’s names stitched into it! Rocky kept it simple and classy with a white kurta from the same designer.

A Love Story That Began on Set

Hina and Rocky’s love story started on the sets of the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina played the lead role of Akshara, while Rocky worked behind the scenes as a supervising producer. They became friends first, and that friendship slowly turned into love. Since 2014, they’ve been by each other’s side through thick and thin.

What’s Next?

Hina was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Rumors say she might return to TV soon in a fun show called Pati, Patni, Aur Panga with Rocky—but nothing’s official yet!