Hina to Rubina: Top 6 richest TV actresses & their net worth

Mumbai: Entertainment industry is known for its glitz and glamour, and the television industry is no exception. It boasts of having some amazing TV actresses not only have the power to captivate audiences with their acting skills and good looks but also have the potential to earn huge bucks through their work.

In this write-up, we will take a look at the top 6 richest TV actresses and their net worth. These actresses have not only achieved immense success in their careers but have also amassed impressive wealth, making them some of the wealthiest women in telly town.

Who is richest TV actress?

Gorgeous diva Hina Khan, who has established herself as the bankable actresses, is the richest TV female star. According to various reports, her whopping net worth is estimated to be around Rs 52cr (approx.) Buzz has it that she earns up to Rs 35L per month. She’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the tv industry and made over 1 to 1.5L per episode for her role of Akshara. Her current fee is over Rs 2L for tv shows.

Top 5 Richest Actresses in Hindi TV Industry

1. Hina Khan (Rs 52cr approx)

Hina Khan (Instagram)

2. Jennifer Winget (Rs 42cr approx)

Jennifer Winget (Instagram)

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahya (Rs 37cr approx)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Instagram)

4. Shivangi Joshi (Rs 37cr approx)

Shivangi Joshi (Instagram)

5. Sriti Jha (Rs 31cr approx)

6. Rubina Dilaik (Rs 31cr approx)