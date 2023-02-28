Hina to Rubina: Top 6 richest TV actresses & their net worth

From Hina Khan to Sriti Jha, these actresses have not only achieved immense success in their careers but have also amassed impressive wealth, making them some of the wealthiest women in telly town

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2023 12:10 pm IST
Hina to Rubina: Top 6 richest TV actresses & their net worth
Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik (Instagram)

Mumbai: Entertainment industry is known for its glitz and glamour, and the television industry is no exception. It boasts of having some amazing TV actresses not only have the power to captivate audiences with their acting skills and good looks but also have the potential to earn huge bucks through their work.

In this write-up, we will take a look at the top 6 richest TV actresses and their net worth. These actresses have not only achieved immense success in their careers but have also amassed impressive wealth, making them some of the wealthiest women in telly town.

Who is richest TV actress?

Gorgeous diva Hina Khan, who has established herself as the bankable actresses, is the richest TV female star. According to various reports, her whopping net worth is estimated to be around Rs 52cr (approx.) Buzz has it that she earns up to Rs 35L per month. She’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the tv industry and made over 1 to 1.5L per episode for her role of Akshara. Her current fee is over Rs 2L for tv shows.

Top 5 Richest Actresses in Hindi TV Industry

1. Hina Khan (Rs 52cr approx)

Hina Khan questions 'Bigg Boss' on behaviour of housemates
Hina Khan (Instagram)

2. Jennifer Winget (Rs 42cr approx)

Jennifer Winget's 'baby' Breezer passes away
Jennifer Winget (Instagram)

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahya (Rs 37cr approx)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Instagram)

4. Shivangi Joshi (Rs 37cr approx)

Is Shivangi Joshi confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 16?
Shivangi Joshi (Instagram)

5. Sriti Jha (Rs 31cr approx)

6. Rubina Dilaik (Rs 31cr approx)

Rubina Dilaik car collection
Rubina Dilaik (Instagram)

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2023 12:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button